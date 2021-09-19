Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $771,000 Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 1,305.9% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,708,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231,226 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,319,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,794 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ONEOK by 15.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,841,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,269,000 after acquiring an additional 662,379 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ONEOK by 23.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,699,000 after acquiring an additional 531,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $25,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

OKE stock opened at $55.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $57.55. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.73.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OKE. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

