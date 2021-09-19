Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 176,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $10,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.27.

CIEN traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.14. 2,714,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,130. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $38.03 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $205,286.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,723,374. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

