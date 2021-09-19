Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 8,853 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,853 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 957,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,860,000 after buying an additional 13,751 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,920,000 after acquiring an additional 12,672 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Eversource Energy by 16.0% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 164,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,236,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 113,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 92,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 33,403 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ES stock opened at $83.30 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $76.64 and a twelve month high of $96.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.31.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.21%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

