CIBC Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE)

CIBC reissued their neutral rating on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$23.00 price target on the stock.

INE has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. TD Securities raised Innergex Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$26.75 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$27.00 price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.63.

TSE:INE opened at C$21.56 on Thursday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$18.37 and a 12-month high of C$32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is currently -80.72%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

