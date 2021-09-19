Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHD. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 13.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,547,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,193 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 96.2% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,969,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,059,000 after acquiring an additional 965,704 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 92.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,871,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,482,000 after acquiring an additional 897,625 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth about $68,535,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 33.6% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,729,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,097,000 after acquiring an additional 435,355 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.78.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $83.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $96.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $3,357,809.84. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

