Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 35.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 16.3% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 25.5% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 219,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,861,000 after acquiring an additional 44,567 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 15.8% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.0% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB opened at $180.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.94 and a 200-day moving average of $169.44. The company has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $111.93 and a 1 year high of $187.90.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Argus upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.06.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

