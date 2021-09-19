CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 58.0% from the August 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CHS stock. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CHSCO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,466. CHS has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4922 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

