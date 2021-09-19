Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $123.79

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $123.79 and last traded at $123.79, with a volume of 13 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.93.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 52.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.91.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $278.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.86 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 683.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Elizabeth A. Redmond sold 3,350 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $402,938.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,384.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Tague sold 2,220 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $267,998.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,257.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,290 shares of company stock worth $1,342,062 in the last three months. 21.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 131,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,613,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1,016.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,498,000 after buying an additional 677,882 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 170,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,266,000 after buying an additional 7,972 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1,111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,857,000 after buying an additional 577,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

