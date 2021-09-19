Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC cut its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,819.76.

In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total transaction of $468,581.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,721,179.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total transaction of $12,540,899.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,346,847.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,408 shares of company stock valued at $72,494,297 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,909.02 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,172.29 and a 1 year high of $1,940.99. The company has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a PE ratio of 92.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,838.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,577.12.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

