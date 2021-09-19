Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.71.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

NASDAQ:KDNY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.41. The stock had a trading volume of 784,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,823. The company has a market cap of $555.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.13. Chinook Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $21.68.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.69% and a negative net margin of 2,885.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric Dobmeier bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $82,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 208,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,497,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 74.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 122.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 673,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

