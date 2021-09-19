Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company.

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $125.07 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $72.89 and a fifty-two week high of $133.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.02.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $111.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.30 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $103,574.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $269,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,718 shares of company stock valued at $595,644. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 448,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,993,000 after acquiring an additional 191,319 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,770,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,628,000 after acquiring an additional 124,247 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 569,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,849,000 after acquiring an additional 20,969 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 20,879 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,544,000 after acquiring an additional 20,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

