Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Check-Cap from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of Check-Cap stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40. Check-Cap has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $45.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.22.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Check-Cap will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check-Cap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check-Cap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Check-Cap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Check-Cap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $630,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Check-Cap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,346,000. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

