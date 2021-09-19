Centaur Price Down 20% This Week (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Centaur has traded 20% lower against the dollar. Centaur has a total market cap of $4.65 million and approximately $456,487.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00058245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.30 or 0.00128473 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00013028 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00048832 BTC.

Centaur Coin Profile

CNTR is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,955,333,333 coins. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

