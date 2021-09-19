Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 60.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,278 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $13,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 4.4% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 5.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,845,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,870,000 after purchasing an additional 150,739 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $19,975,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 846,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,572,000 after acquiring an additional 216,845 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.54.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $123.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $77.63 and a one year high of $139.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 36.43%.

In related news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,181,758.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,112.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $365,510.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,708.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,546 shares of company stock worth $2,446,744 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

