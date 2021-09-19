CBIZ, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:CBZ)

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for CBIZ in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 15th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. William Blair also issued estimates for CBIZ’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. CBIZ had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $278.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of CBZ opened at $32.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CBIZ has a one year low of $21.84 and a one year high of $35.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.64 and a 200 day moving average of $32.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in CBIZ by 16.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in CBIZ by 1.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CBIZ by 23.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 3.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 10,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $338,786.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,099 shares in the company, valued at $227,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

