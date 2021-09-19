Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Receives C$19.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.80.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Desjardins upgraded Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.50 price objective on shares of Cascades in a research note on Monday, July 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Cascades to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “$18.00” rating on shares of Cascades in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of CAS opened at C$15.40 on Thursday. Cascades has a 12-month low of C$13.06 and a 12-month high of C$18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Cascades’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is 22.38%.

In related news, Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total transaction of C$151,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$408,573.61. Also, Director Alain Lemaire sold 20,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.72, for a total value of C$325,404.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 445,964 shares in the company, valued at C$7,010,554.08. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,974 shares of company stock worth $2,358,745.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

