Cardano (ADA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $72.66 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Cardano has a total market cap of $72.66 billion and approximately $2.16 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $2.27 or 0.00004816 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.72 or 0.00148001 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00050172 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004142 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00020272 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $224.62 or 0.00476829 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000836 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00041621 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000630 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,117,618,880 coins and its circulating supply is 32,025,787,327 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

