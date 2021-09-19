Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Senior Officer Sells C$39,510.00 in Stock

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total transaction of C$39,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$136,090.

Shares of CPX opened at C$43.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.00 billion and a PE ratio of 26.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.56. Capital Power Co. has a 52-week low of C$28.40 and a 52-week high of C$44.42.

Get Capital Power alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.548 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.79%.

CPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Capital Power to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CSFB set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Capital Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.68.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.