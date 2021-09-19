Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Target Price to $18.00

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its target price lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TLRY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC lowered shares of Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.52.

Shares of Tilray stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.27.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $4,224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Tilray by 740.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Tilray in the first quarter worth $36,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tilray in the second quarter worth $29,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in Tilray by 81.5% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 2,868.9% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 11.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

