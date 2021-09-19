Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canopy Growth in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.19). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CGC. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight Capital raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.34.

NASDAQ:CGC opened at $14.71 on Friday. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.92. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $1.02. The company had revenue of $136.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.29 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 200.71%. Canopy Growth’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,282,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 144.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,339,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,895,000 after buying an additional 792,492 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Canopy Growth by 432.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 945,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,285,000 after buying an additional 768,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 25.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,001,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,110,000 after purchasing an additional 403,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 305.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 458,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,694,000 after purchasing an additional 345,500 shares during the period. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

