Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Trading 0.6% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE)’s share price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as C$3.35 and last traded at C$3.35. 63,432 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 195,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.33.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Canacol Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 813.80%.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$592.35 million and a P/E ratio of 167.50.

In other news, Director David A. Winter acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.20 per share, with a total value of C$25,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$101,558.40.

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 637 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; and had a total proved reserves of 395 Bcf conventional natural gas.

