Canaccord Genuity Raises ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$16.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity to C$16.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a na rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on ARC Resources to C$13.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARC Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.12.

Shares of ARX opened at C$10.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of C$5.66 and a 12 month high of C$10.75. The company has a market cap of C$7.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.066 dividend. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.42%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

