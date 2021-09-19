Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $289.00 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will report sales of $289.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $284.40 million and the highest is $292.40 million. Camden Property Trust reported sales of $265.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%.

CPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.25.

Shares of NYSE CPT traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.35. 1,308,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,022. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.28. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 118.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $86.19 and a 1-year high of $154.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,141,465.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $12,826,682 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

