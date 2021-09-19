Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ELY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.30.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock opened at $30.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.96. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 2.10.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Callaway Golf by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,942,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,701,000 after acquiring an additional 539,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Callaway Golf by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,076,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082,413 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its position in Callaway Golf by 997.1% in the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 4,124,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Callaway Golf by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,668,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,753,000 after acquiring an additional 21,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Callaway Golf by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,287,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,899,000 after acquiring an additional 452,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

