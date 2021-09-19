Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 1.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Bunge by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Bunge by 6.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its position in Bunge by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 32,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BG opened at $80.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.75 and a 200-day moving average of $80.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.64. Bunge has a 52 week low of $43.41 and a 52 week high of $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

