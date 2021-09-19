Brokers Offer Predictions for Valero Energy Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Valero Energy in a report released on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.94. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

VLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.71.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $65.60 on Friday. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.91. The company has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of -19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $27.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.66 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLO. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 55.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 222.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

