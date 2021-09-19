Brokerages Set Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) Target Price at C$4.57

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XBC shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.20 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

TSE:XBC traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2.84. 2,099,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,654. The company has a market capitalization of C$436.05 million and a PE ratio of -7.78. Xebec Adsorption has a twelve month low of C$2.73 and a twelve month high of C$11.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.01, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$32.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$28.19 million. On average, analysts expect that Xebec Adsorption will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.