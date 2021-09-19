Brokerages Set SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) PT at $40.14

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNCAF shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

OTCMKTS SNCAF traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $29.50. 553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,942. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.02.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

