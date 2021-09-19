Brokerages Set Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target at $38.00

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RUSMF shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$34.25 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RUSMF traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $29.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.41.

Russel Metals, Inc is a metal distribution and processing company, which distributes steel products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

