Brokerages Set NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Target Price at $26.33

Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NI stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,367,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,624,480. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.93. NiSource has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $132,123.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,036.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

