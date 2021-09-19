Brokerages Set Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) Target Price at C$55.70

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$55.70.

HDI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC restated a “$51.00” rating on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research report on Friday, August 27th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

Shares of HDI stock opened at C$37.05 on Thursday. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52-week low of C$21.27 and a 52-week high of C$40.80. The stock has a market cap of C$788.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$36.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.14.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.60. The firm had revenue of C$415.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$394.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hardwoods Distribution will post 3.5300003 earnings per share for the current year.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.