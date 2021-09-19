Brokerages Set Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) Target Price at C$55.70

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$55.70.
HDI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC restated a “$51.00” rating on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research report on Friday, August 27th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.
Shares of HDI stock opened at C$37.05 on Thursday. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52-week low of C$21.27 and a 52-week high of C$40.80. The stock has a market cap of C$788.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$36.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.14.
Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
