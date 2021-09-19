Brokerages Set Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) PT at $8.80

Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) have been given an average rating of “Sell” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOTU. Citigroup lowered Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. CLSA lowered Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $2.70 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. lowered Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Gaotu Techedu alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GOTU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.54. 5,053,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,548,616. Gaotu Techedu has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $149.05. The stock has a market cap of $647.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of -1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.40.

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.