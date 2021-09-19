Brokerages Set Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Price Target at C$24.53

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.97.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCO. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$27.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Cameco to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday, September 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of CCO stock traded down C$1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$28.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,136,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,666. Cameco has a one year low of C$11.84 and a one year high of C$33.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -501.93.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.