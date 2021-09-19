Brokerages Set Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) PT at $127.75

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $537,195.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 64.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 279.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 37.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,946,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,231. The stock has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $95.93 and a 52 week high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.59.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

