Brokerages Expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty One analysts have provided estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. TechnipFMC posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

Separately, Cowen raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.34.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $7.05 on Thursday. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.93.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 70.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,173,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,218,000 after buying an additional 5,423,524 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 236.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,141,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after acquiring an additional 801,676 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 6.8% in the second quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 78,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

