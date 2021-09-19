Brokerages Expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) to post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Plains GP’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.25. Plains GP posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Plains GP.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAGP. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 207.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Plains GP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Plains GP by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Plains GP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Plains GP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAGP opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,015.00 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.41. Plains GP has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 9.24%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

