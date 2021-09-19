Brokerages Anticipate scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) to Post -$0.32 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) will report earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the lowest is ($0.32). scPharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.18). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for scPharmaceuticals.

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SCPH shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of scPharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 66,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,390. scPharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.12. The stock has a market cap of $164.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in scPharmaceuticals by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in scPharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in scPharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

About scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on scPharmaceuticals (SCPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.