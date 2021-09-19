Brokerages Anticipate MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) will report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MGIC Investment’s earnings. MGIC Investment posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGIC Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MGIC Investment.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.76 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 49.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in MGIC Investment by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,790,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,951,000 after buying an additional 5,992,615 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 252.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,518,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671,009 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 9,327,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 368.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,101,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,019,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,291 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $14.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. MGIC Investment has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $15.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGIC Investment (MTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.