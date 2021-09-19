Brokerages Anticipate Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) will post $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.49. Merit Medical Systems posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $280.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.40 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

Merit Medical Systems stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.65. 525,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,011. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $39.44 and a 52-week high of $73.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.31.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total value of $680,230.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 15,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $1,117,446.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,866 shares of company stock worth $1,858,571 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 314.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

