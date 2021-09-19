Brokerages Anticipate Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.06). The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IDN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intellicheck has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Shares of Intellicheck stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,262. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.55. Intellicheck has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $163.72 million, a PE ratio of -291.33 and a beta of 1.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the first quarter valued at $142,000. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

