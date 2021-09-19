Brokerages Anticipate Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Empire State Realty Trust’s earnings. Empire State Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Empire State Realty Trust.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%.

Several research firms recently commented on ESRT. BMO Capital Markets cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after purchasing an additional 86,889 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 11,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $7,937,000. 80.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESRT opened at $9.65 on Friday. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.81, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 9.29 and a quick ratio of 9.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

