Brokerages Anticipate Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $238.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) will announce sales of $238.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $237.00 million and the highest is $240.40 million. Cumulus Media reported sales of $196.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full-year sales of $931.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $925.95 million to $936.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $224.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.68 million. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 5.05%.

CMLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Cumulus Media by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMLS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 26,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,504. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average is $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $206.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.20. Cumulus Media has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

