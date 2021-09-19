Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Short Interest Down 39.4% in August

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the August 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 241,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Broadwind stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.99. 350,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,363. Broadwind has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average of $4.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $46.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.42 million. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 3.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadwind will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 10,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $41,231.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 375,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,191.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWEN. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Broadwind in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,570,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the first quarter valued at about $1,693,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the first quarter valued at about $689,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Broadwind by 28.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 103,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the second quarter valued at about $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

BWEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

