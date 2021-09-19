BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Takes Position in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 48,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,442,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,093 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,341,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,828,000 after acquiring an additional 318,398 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 892,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,188,000 after acquiring an additional 451,086 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 590,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,734,000 after acquiring an additional 26,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 168.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 487,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 305,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

OCFT opened at $4.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average of $11.55. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $24.95.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $149.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.95 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 35.89% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OCFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, CLSA dropped their price objective on OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.07.

OneConnect Financial Technology Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT).

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.