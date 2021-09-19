BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $52.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.89. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.20 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 3,473 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $211,922.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,898,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,982,762.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total value of $2,966,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,817,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,485,689.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 878,928 shares of company stock valued at $49,272,055 in the last ninety days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

