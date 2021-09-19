BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 1,090 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.7% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.8% during the first quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 3,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RNR opened at $144.00 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $142.52 and a 1-year high of $185.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.48.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

RNR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. cut their price target on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.71.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

