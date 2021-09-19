Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,188 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $12,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $1,422,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $1,405,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.1% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 146,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.31. 20,447,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,577,098. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.24 billion, a PE ratio of -27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

