Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €77.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Sep 19th, 2021

Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.40 ($88.71) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €85.12 ($100.14).

BNR stock opened at €83.36 ($98.07) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($66.18). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €84.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is €78.34.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

