Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €77.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.40 ($88.71) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €85.12 ($100.14).

BNR stock opened at €83.36 ($98.07) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($66.18). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €84.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is €78.34.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

