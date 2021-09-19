Brandes Investment Partners LP Lowers Holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lowered its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,114 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $18,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 502,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,060,000 after acquiring an additional 23,499 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 23.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 186,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,719,000 after purchasing an additional 35,262 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP raised its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.0% during the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 164,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 83,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

TARO traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.83. 5,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 85.30 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.52. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $80.00.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 8.81%. Equities analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TARO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

