Brandes Investment Partners LP Increases Stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 747,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $24,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HMC. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Honda Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,215,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 205,969.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,557,000 after buying an additional 1,011,311 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,895,000. Equity Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 56.9% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,222,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,933,000 after buying an additional 443,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 204.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 576,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,405,000 after buying an additional 386,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HMC traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.98. The stock had a trading volume of 492,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.12. The stock has a market cap of $53.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.84. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $33.42.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $32.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $97.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

